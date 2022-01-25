Poignant memorial to Doreen Lofthouse unveiled in Fleetwood

The poignant memorial board has been created by Wyre Council to memorialise the tremendous impact Mrs Lofthouse had on the town and is situated within the Rose Gardens at The Mount, recently renovated thanks to one of Mrs Lofthouses’ generous, personal donations.

The ceremony was attended by Mrs Lofthouse’s close family and friends, Linda Lofthouse, Duncan Lofthouse and Clint Brodie, along with the Leader of Wyre Council David Henderson and Chief Executive Garry Payne.

Coun Henderson said: “Mrs Lofthouse was a true pioneer of Fleetwood and her generosity has helped to transform Fleetwood.

Family, friends and Wyre Council leader, Coun David Henderson, gather around the memorial

"She was a woman who deeply cared about the town and I thank her for everything she has done.

"We wanted to ensure there was a lasting memorial for Mrs Lofthouse in a place that was close to her heart and we are gladdened that the Lofthouse family are pleased with the memorial.”

Mrs Lofthouse’s son Duncan added: “I was delighted when Wyre Council asked to create a memorial board to commemorate mum’s lifetime achievements. I know that she would be both honoured and humbled to have such a wonderful accolade.

"She loved the town of Fleetwood and the people of Fleetwood and gardening was a real passion of hers so the two things go together extremely well, the memorial board is exactly where it should be. We are very, very happy with it.”

The memorial in honour of Doreen Lofthouse

Those who knew her best remember Mrs Lofthouse as a woman who enjoyed her life to the full and took great pleasure from her garden.