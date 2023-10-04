Play Expo Blackpool event at Norbreck Castle set for huge turn out from gamers this weekend
Computer gamers are set to fill the Norbreck Castle Hotel’s exhibition halls as the popular Play Expo Blackpool returns to the resort.
The event, which runs on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday October 8 and will include retro gaming, arcade, pinball, indie gaming, merchandise, tournaments and more.
In a coup for the event, the Expo will see the return of special guests from America, John and Brenda Romero, who are both major creative figures in the video game industry.
The pair were at last year’s event and said they enjoyed it so much that they were keen to return.
Another special guest is Marin Brown of games developer and publisher Team 17, who’s company was behind Andy Davidson's hit game, Worms.
They will be giving talks and will also take part in Q&A sessions.
The event is being organised by Andy Brown, co-founder and director of Replay Events, a video games events management company which has staged video gaming shows and features for hundreds of thousands of gamers in Europe and around the world.
Andy said: “Things are finally returning to pre-Covid levels so this will be out biggest event in four years.
"The Blackpool expo is always brilliant and there will be plenty of different games this year, too.”
Despite high demand for this year’s event, tickets are still available.
For tickets and other information visit: https://www.playexpoblackpool.com/