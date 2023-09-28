News you can trust since 1873
Plans to turn former Lloyds Bank branch in Poulton-le-Fylde into wine bar are approved

Poulton looks set to get another new bar after an application was given the go ahead by Wyre planners.
By Richard Hunt
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:49 BST
The proposals were for a change of use from a former bank premises to a wine bar and earmarked for the former Lloyds Bank at 9 Market Place.

It is the latest of a number of bar and eatery projects which have been given the green light in Poulton.

The market town has developed a booming night time industry in recent years but some residents have complained that this is to the exclusion of new shops in the high street.

A former bank in Market Place, Poulton, looks set to be transformed into a win barA former bank in Market Place, Poulton, looks set to be transformed into a win bar
However, the premises has been empty since the Lloyds Bank branch closed last year.

Planning consultants on behalf of applicant Craig Allen, of Poulton, stressed this point in application papers.

CW Planning Solutions said in a statement: “The provision of a wine bar in this location although not an E(a) (retail shop) use would make use of a previous vacant bank within the heart of the town centre and provide a visual improvement in the Conservation Area.”

In approving the application, the planning officer stipulated that it would be subject to a number of conditions – including one relating to noise, stating: “Prior to the first use of any part of the development full details of a sound limiting system, providing details of a sound limiter device capable of controlling the level of sound emitted, shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the Local Planning Authority.”

At this stage, no further details about the wine bar itself have been released.

In 2019, a ‘change of use’ planning permission was granted to transform the former Out 'N' About outdoor shop at 25 Breck Road into a new deli bar – and Biviano’s opened.

In 2021, the former Nat West Bank on the corner of Market Place opened as a new pub/bar, Stocks and Shillings.

In 2022, permission was granted to turn a premises occupied by a professional service business, Business Suite Ltd at 18 Breck Road into a bar which then opened as wine and cocktail bar Cavo PLF.

A number of other applications are still pending.