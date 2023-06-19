Several nightclubs have been based in the Dock Street building over the years. Image: FYCreatives,

Plans have been lodged with Wyre Council to transform the building – which had originally been a historic railway office – back into an office with flats above it.

The premises at 122-124 Dock Street have, at various times over the decades, housed nightclubs such as ‘The Wud’ and ‘Sequins’ and before that, ‘Sporting Club’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However. the building’s Victorian facade has listed status and it is believed to have been designed by eminent architect Decimus Burton for town founder, Sir Peter Hesketh Fleetwood.

It means that any work will have to take into account its heritage and historic character.

In a design statement for the applicants, chartered architect Lindsay F Oram stated: “The application for Listed Building Consent is for the retention of the listed facade of the main building fronting Dock Street and for its sensitive restoration back to its original state following the removal of previously undertaken, unsympathetic alterations.

"These previous alterations have included boarded up window to ground storey and to the left and right of the main entrance doors; unsympathetic signage to the main facade and large areas of damaged stucco render.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application, subject to Listed Building Consent, is for a change of use from night club (sui generis) to ground floor offices and two separate three-bedroom flats (first and second floor) (use class C3) including alterations to front

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current listing for the building was made in 1978, and refers to the premises being the former offices of the Preston and Wyre Railway and attached hotel range to the left, built between1836 and 1841.

The application seeks to return the listed main facade facing Dock Street to its original appearance and condition with the introduction of original proportioned windows and doors to the existing openings; the removal of unsympathetic signage and replacement of damaged stucco at the front facace..

Wyre’s Conservation officer Ian Heywood said in application papers: “I consider the proposed development to be acceptable as it would preserve the appearance of the listed building and the Fleetwood Conservation Area and thus

Advertisement Hide Ad

also sustain the significance of these designated heritage assets.”