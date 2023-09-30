News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Jaguar drives on tram tracks and hits woman before fleeing scene
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland

Plans to turn former Fleetwood nightclub building designed by Decimus Burton into flats and office space look set to go ahead

Plans to turn a former Fleetwood nightclub building designed by eminent architect Decimus Burton into smart flats and office space look set to go ahead.
By Richard Hunt
Published 30th Sep 2023, 10:50 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 10:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Although an application to create three upstairs flats and office space was withdrawn by the applicants last week, permission had already been granted by Wyre planners for an earlier project with five flats.

It now looks as though the scheme with more rooms will press ahead, with ‘listed building consent’ also approved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The building, at 122-124 Dock Street, is built in the classic Victorian style but its condition was beginning to decline before the current owners took it on.

Most Popular
The former railway office building designed by Decimus Burton once housed a number of nightclubs.The former railway office building designed by Decimus Burton once housed a number of nightclubs.
The former railway office building designed by Decimus Burton once housed a number of nightclubs.

It has something of a varied history.

Read More
Plans to turn former Lloyds Bank branch in Poulton-le-Fylde into wine bar are a...

Originally it was a historic railway office, then at various times over the decades it housed nightclubs such as ‘The Wud’ and ‘Sequins’ and before that, ‘Sporting Club’.However. the building’s Victorian facade has listed status and it is believed that Decimus Burton designed it for town founder, Sir Peter Hesketh Fleetwood.

It means that any work will have to take into account its heritage and historic character.

Chartered architect Lindsay F Oram stated: “We’ve decided to go ahead with our first version, which already had planning consent.

“It’s a good project for Fleetwood.

Hide Ad

“There were fears the building would fall down if something wasn’t done to preserve it.

Hide Ad

“The offices and apartments will be designed to a very high standard and the project will help preserve some of Fleetwood’s valuable heritage.”

In the design statement lodged with planners, he stated “The application for Listed Building Consent is for the retention of the listed facade of the main building fronting Dock Street and for its sensitive restoration back to its original state following the removal of previously undertaken, unsympathetic alterations.”The original application, granted in February, was for a change of use of ground floor from night club to offices and alterations to front facade.

It included the addition of first and second floors to existing single and two storey rear extension with new pitched roof - and change of use of first floor from night club/offices to two flats and change of use of second floor to accommodate three flats

Hide Ad

The current listing for the building was made in 1978, and refers to the premises being the former offices of the Preston and Wyre Railway and attached hotel range to the left, built between 1836 and 1841.

The project will see the listed main facade facing Dock Street returned to its original appearance and condition with the introduction of original proportioned windows and doors to the existing openings.

Related topics:FleetwoodVictorian