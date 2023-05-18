The Mini Planet project was earmarked for the basement of the former BHS

The ambitious project was earmarked for the basement of the former BHS (British Home Stores) premises, on the corner of Market Street and Church Street, below the B&M Bargains store.

Plans involved renovating the premises and setting up a giant emporium housing hundreds of replica models of iconic British buildings.

These would include Buckingham Palace, Tower Bridge and the Old Trafford football stadium, plus scenes from Blackpool, along with trains, aircraft and boats – and fast-paced model car tracks.

The Mini Planet attraction looks set to include a six lane slot car system with electronic timing.

Mini Planet Ltd, the company behind the Mini Planet venture, was hoping to open the amenity, billed as a major attraction for Blackpool, in June last year.

However, after a planning application was refused by Blackpool Council, Mini Planet MD Spencer Pryor said the project would be delayed for almost a year.

Now, on the company’s website, it states that the scheme is set to open in Glasgow in 2024. There is no mention of Blackpool on any of the site’s pages.

Mr Pryor has not been available for comment so far this month.

On the website it states: “Welcome to Mini Planet GB - The home of the World of 4mm Scale.

"Opening in 2024 in Glasgow with over 15,000 square feet of exhibition space, this will be the largest model exhibition in the UK.”

Last year Mr Pryor said: “Our change of use application has not been accepted as things stand.

"Given the detail of the planning application now needed, and possibly some additional work to the building, there is no chance we will be able to open this summer.

"We would not want to launch this attraction in winter, so it is more likely we will now be opening in spring 2023.”

Lodged in November 2021, Mini Planet’s application involved “Internal alterations to include installation of lift shaft from ground floor level to basement and use of basement as altered as exhibition centre with associated cafe and retail space.”

However, the application – as it stood – was refused by planners from Blackpool Council.