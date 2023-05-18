There are sheds, and then there are sheds.

Anne Hindle, from Blackpoo,l has created a remarkable haven in her back garden inspired by her two loves – everything vintage, and a good cup of tea.

She’s so proud of her creation, which recently got a nice new coat of pink paint, that she’s entered it into the Cuprinol Shed of the Year Competition for 2023.

She said: “During Covid I rekindled a love of art, and bright colours again and decided I wanted to give my shed a revamp and a makeover.

“So it’s now the bright pink you can see with still loads of vintage, with tea cups, tea pots and tea-themed things because that is my passion.

“I just love vintage, I always have loved vintage, I love collecting, and I love tea so it’s a combination of everything really.

“To have somewhere I can come and sit amongst vintage, pretty things, it’s heaven.”

Anne says it’s the perfect place for some ‘me’ time and escaping from a busy life, even if it’s just for a few minutes.

“I always make my tea in a tea pot and even on the rainiest of days, I can take it in there and lose myself for an hour,” she added. “I can read, I can paint, I can make things and I can drink tea. It’s like being somewhere totally different.

“I’m a carer for my parents so I’m round there most days and I also have a 13-year-old and life gets very stressful, very difficult, you’re wanted all the time so just to be back here and come out and sit for even half an hour it’s like you’ve recharged your batteries. It’s lovely.”

