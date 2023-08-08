An ambitious project to transform Poulton's former police station into an artisan food hall is expected to be decided on in the next two months.

The station, on Market Place, was shut down in 2018 and the site was bought by Choice Hotels in February 2019, with the company announcing plans to create Bobby’s Yard, offering top local, independent food and drink.

It created a flood on interest in Poulton and a public consultation was held to let people see the proposals in detail and and ask question in person.

Artist's impression of original plans - by Choice Hotels - to turn the former Poulton Police Station into an artisan food and drink venue, showing a plan of the street frontage by architects Stanton Andrews.

After the application was finally lodged with Wyre planners in May 2021, a spokesman for Choice Hotels said at that time: “Poulton is a place where we have been looking to invest for some time, however finding the right property was key.

“The former police station is an exciting site at the heart of Poulton’s town centre and will allow us to be fully immersed in the Poulton community.”

However, the application’s three year expiry date over-ran in December 2021, after delays caused by the Covid pandemic, meaning it would have to be re-submitted.

In March this year (2023) the scheme was submitted to Wyre planners again by Preston-based planning consultants Smith and Love, with the client now known as BY1 Limited (listed at the same address as Choice Hotels).

The former Poulton Police Station building

A covering letter from the consultants stated “I am pleased to inform you that a full planning application has been submitted on behalf of our client BY1 Limited, for the conversion and extension of the former Police Station, to create a retail and leisure development comprising a food hall at Market Place, Poulton-le-Fylde.”

A spokesman for Smith and Love said this week: “It is expected that this application will be dealt with by Wyre’s planning committee and that is likely to be in October.”

The application again includes architectural designs drawn up by Stanton Andrew Architects.

A statement submitted to the council by Stanton Andrew Architects said the new design of the station, which lies within the Poulton conservation area, would 'integrate the old with the new'.

The station's unique archway entrance would be kept in place as a key part of the outside facade, while the building's interior would be redesigned and its roof replaced with glass skylights to create an 'industrial chic' appearance.

There would be a large dining hall would as the focal point of the development, positioned at the end of a public thoroughfare surrounded by retail spaces. On market days, additional stalls would be set up in the thoroughfare.