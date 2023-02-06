Plans by BXB to build 130 houses on this site have n Thornton been rejected

Developer BXB Thornton Ltd wanted to build the houses on land off Fleetwood Road North, behind the Iron House pub.

The application had first come before planners at an earlier date, back on December 7, when councillors deferred a decision to allow further investigations into the developer’s removal of a woodland protection order, the quantity of affordable housing and a more detailed highway assessment.

When the scheme came before planners again on February 1, they rejected the proposals despite them being recommended for approval by planning officers on both occasions.

Following the result, BXB director Gary Goodman expressed dismay, saying: “This is an allocated site that will deliver an appropriate mix of new private and affordable homes.

"Our masterplan was widely welcomed by the public in two rounds of public consultation and members have gone against the electorate’s wishes.

“Decisions such as this increase the cost of housing at a time when there is an acknowledged shortage. It also sends a signal to the market that investment in Wyre is not welcome.”

However, concerns about the scheme were expressed at the planning meeting.

Howard Philips of Thornton Action Group addressed the committee specifically about road safety problems and residents’ concerns about the amount of collisions on and around Fleetwood Road North.

He asked that the committee consider a further deferment of the application.

The committee also voiced concerns about the impact of the development on the trees on the site, which were subject to a recent tree preservation order, and about insufficient affordable housing within the proposed scheme.

After chairman, Coun Paul Moon, moved a motion (seconded by Coun Peter Le Marinel) to vote on the officer recommendation, which was lost with zero votes in favour, Coun Howard Ballard moved a motion to refuse the application, seconded by Councillor Phil Orme.