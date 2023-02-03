A585 improvements 'absolutely crucial' for investment and jobs, says roads minister

The Lancashire-born MP for North West Durham was delighted to see the “fantastic” work to upgrade the busy road north of the M55 and said he really hoped to see it provide a major boost for the Fylde coast economy.

"My colleague Paul Maynard (the Blackpool North and Fylde MP) and his fellow local MPs Scxotrt Centon and Mark Menzies,along with Lancashire County Council, have been banging on about this for ages and no wonder,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" This fantastic work is absolutely crucial to opning up Fleetwood particularly and the docks area but also to relieve congestion comig into Blackpool from the north side.

Transport minister Richard Holden (right) with contractor representative Luke Presho at the A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool site

"It should be a really big economic boost for the local area.”

Work started on the £150 million pound project in May 2020 and was billed as a three-year project.

The Windy Harbour to Skippool improvement, aimed at easing journeys along one of the busiest sections of the A585 between the M55 and Fleetwood, was approved by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps in April 2020 after a planning inspectorate examination the previous year.

Highways England say the new road and associated improvements will tackle existing congestion, help secure and improve opportunities for housing and jobs, and contribute to improved connections to the motorway network.

The plans include the busy roundabout at Skippool, at the western end of the new bypass, being removed and the junction remodelled and managed with traffic signals instead. The junction with the A586 at Windy Harbour a is also being improved, with new junctions created at Skippool bridge and Garstang Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, the existing route will be converted to a local road with enhanced provision for walking and cycling.

Drivers have already noticed some changes to the road layout in the area as works have progressed on the scheme, including opening Mains Lane to two lanes of traffic at the junction of Skippool roundabout.