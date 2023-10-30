Ambitious proposals to turn a Victorian house next door to Fleetwood Museum into an historic exhibit have been lodged with Wyre planners.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The trust which runs the museum, at 6/7 Queens Terrace, envisages the double-fronted house at 8 Queen Terrace as a display home which would allow visitors to

get a fascinating view of life through the ages for those who lived there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed by famous architect Decimus Burton who planned the town on behalf of its founder, Sir Peter Hesketh-Fleetwood, it is one of the oldest buildings in the entire settlement and retains a number of original Victorian features, making it perfect for the project.

Fleetwood Museum and (right) the red bricked house intended to be turned into a visitor attraction

However, before the scheme can become a reality, a considerable amount of work needs to be done to the building, which was built in 1839.

Accordingly, Fleetwood Museum Trust has arranged for a planning application to be submitted for a change of use from residential use to museum use, ancillary to the neighbouring Grade II listed Fleetwood Museum premises next to it.

The Trust previously bought the freehold to number 8 to address problems with an adjoining wall and to allow for future development of the main site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now it is recognised that it has potential interest in its own right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Works will include repairs to and restoration of original hipped slated roof adjoining 7 Queens Terrace and replacement of aluminium side hung windows with painted timber sash windows.

Also included would be the removal of painted coatings to the original stonework to the east elevation, in addition to the removal of modern cementitious render over the existing red sandstone with stone repairs and lime repointing.

The application states: “As the only accredited museum in the borough (of Wyre), it is essential that the applicant continues to develop its cultural and heritage offer to increase visitor numbers (currently at 18,000 per year).

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The story of the town's development is relatively well known locally but overlooked nationally.

"The addition of the house to the museum will increase national awareness of Sir Peter Hesketh-Fleetwood's project and Decimus Burton's work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property is currently vacant and has not been inhabited since August 2022, according to planning documents, but prior to that it is believed to have been in constant use a private residence.