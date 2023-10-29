Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society score a hit with ambitious Phantom of the Opera production
Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society (TCOS) staged this most challenging of shows to sell-out houses at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall, to rave reviews.
The production came to a triumphant close on Saturday night (October 28), with praise across the board for its stirring performances, magnificent costumes imaginative staging and atmospheric lighting.
Set in the heart of the Paris Opera House, the haunting tale revolves around chorus girl Christine Daae, who becomes the object of obsession for a tragic but terrifying, disfigured musical genius known only a The Phantom, who strikes terror into the opera set.
Produced and directed by Howard Raw, who is also the TCOS’s chairman, the production included Richard Sanderson as the Phantom and Fleetwood High School teacher Janette Martins as Christine.
On the opening night, Richard’s wife Jessica stepped into the role of Carlotta with literally a couple of hours’ notice and gave a sparking performance.
Based on the novel by French author Gaston Leroux, Phantom boasts a famous score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and songs such as ‘The Music of the Night’ and ‘Past the Point of No Return’.
It was huge challenge taking on such a show, with its many technical challenges and the demands on its performers, but the show has delighted hundreds of people who attended.
One show goer stated: “I know everyone was saying how brilliant it was but I just wasn't expecting the show to be as good as the hype, but it was and then some! “Congratulations to everyone, chorus, cast, orchestra and stage crew.”