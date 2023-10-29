News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society score a hit with ambitious Phantom of the Opera production

There have been lavish productions of Phantom of the Opera in the top theatres of London’s West End and in Manchester but a non-professional society on the Fylde coast has just scored a huge success with it.
By Richard Hunt
Published 29th Oct 2023, 10:27 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 10:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society (TCOS) staged this most challenging of shows to sell-out houses at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall, to rave reviews.

The production came to a triumphant close on Saturday night (October 28), with praise across the board for its stirring performances, magnificent costumes imaginative staging and atmospheric lighting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Set in the heart of the Paris Opera House, the haunting tale revolves around chorus girl Christine Daae, who becomes the object of obsession for a tragic but terrifying, disfigured musical genius known only a The Phantom, who strikes terror into the opera set.

Most Popular
Richard Sanderson as the Phantom and Janette Martins as Christine in the Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society production of Phantom of the OperaRichard Sanderson as the Phantom and Janette Martins as Christine in the Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society production of Phantom of the Opera
Richard Sanderson as the Phantom and Janette Martins as Christine in the Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society production of Phantom of the Opera

Produced and directed by Howard Raw, who is also the TCOS’s chairman, the production included Richard Sanderson as the Phantom and Fleetwood High School teacher Janette Martins as Christine.

On the opening night, Richard’s wife Jessica stepped into the role of Carlotta with literally a couple of hours’ notice and gave a sparking performance.

Based on the novel by French author Gaston Leroux, Phantom boasts a famous score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and songs such as ‘The Music of the Night’ and ‘Past the Point of No Return’.

Hide Ad

It was huge challenge taking on such a show, with its many technical challenges and the demands on its performers, but the show has delighted hundreds of people who attended.

Hide Ad

One show goer stated: “I know everyone was saying how brilliant it was but I just wasn't expecting the show to be as good as the hype, but it was and then some! “Congratulations to everyone, chorus, cast, orchestra and stage crew.”

Related topics:West EndLondonManchesterFylde