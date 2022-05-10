Phil, founder of the regular Woofers comedy nights at Lowther Pavilion, has drafted in 10 funnymen for Stand Up for Ukraine, the biggest-ever Woofers bill, on Tuesday, May 10 and tickets have been eagerly snapped up.

The bill includes Britain’s Got Talent star Steve Royle and Fylde-based comedy legend Mick Miller as well as podcast and sellout arena star Dan Nightingale and all involved have given their services free of charge as the event aims to raise as much money as possible for the charity fund to help those in the war-torn country.

Phil Walker is master of ceremonies for the night and said: “It has been a magnificent response. The Fylde Aid for Ukraine appeal is a brilliant cause which has already shown how marvellous Fylde folk are at rallying round and helping those in need.

Steve Royle is among the funnymen involved in the charity show

“I think everyone will agree it is still difficult to believe what is happening in Ukraine but it is important we do something to help and the response from everyone I approached to perform was brilliant – they were really keen to be involved and do what they could do to help.

"The response in terms of ticket sales has been wonderful and hopefully we can raise a good amount.

"Woofers nights are always really enjoyable at Lowther and over the years have taken on a life of their own from the early days, but this is the biggest we have done and I’m just grateful to everyone involved for doing what they can to help such a great cause.

Phil Walker is the organiser and master of ceremonies of the event

“The Fylde Aid for Ukraine people are doing a brilliant job helping out the people in need over there and it’s so important to support them.”

Fylde Aid For Ukraine organiser Matthew Paczkowski said: "The support from Woofers is absolutely brilliant and we are hugely grateful for it. Not only is this going to be a great night, but we also have some fantastic comedians supporting our campaign and highlighting how important it is that we all do what we can to help the people of Ukraine, and that level of support is priceless."