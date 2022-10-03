It's the borough’s first such survey in four years due to the pandemic and is open to all Wyre residents, online on the Wyre Council website or via a postal copy delivered to a randomly generated sample of residents.

The survey takes approximately 10 minutes and every person over 16 who completes it has the option to be entered into a free prize draw.

Prizes include a YMCA annual membership, a voucher for the council’s MOT Centre or complimentary show tickets. Closing date to complete the survey is November 19.

Wyre Civic Centre in Poulton

Wyre Council leader Coun David Henderson said: “We want to hear from our residents and listen to their feedback, which in turn will help us to determine priorities and inform the delivery of council services in future.”