Last summer twenty of the friends took part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, climbing Pen-y-ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough and presenting £11,341 to the hospice, on Low More Road Bispham.

This time the group have a more ambitious challenge and will instead by climbing three national peaks - Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, during 24 hours from Saturday June 4.

They set the basic target of £5,000 this year, backed by a JustGiving page - but hoped they could at least match last year’s total.

The pals are preparing for the Three Peaks Challenge, raising funds for Brian House Hospice in memory of Jordan Banks

Already, with three months to go before they even take on the climbing challenge, they look like smashing the 2021 total – but insist the fundraising push will continue.

Jordan, a Stanley Primary School pupil who played for Clifton Rangers JFC, was struck by lightning during a one-to-one coaching session on the Common Edge playing fields on Tuesday, May 11 last year.

He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but tragically died.

Joel Chappell, 37, of Watson Road, South Shore, who came up with the idea, is friends with Jordan’s mum and stepfather, Danielle and Dan Begg, along with the rest of the group.

Last Friday (March 4) a giant raffle was staged during a special fundraising night a Ronnie’s Bar on Whitegate Drive, helping to push the current total up to £10,000.

Joel said generous businesses and big hearted Blackpool folk had helped push the figure up.

He said: “We didn’t expect to have raised this kind of figure so early – we've got three months before we even do the Three Peaks.

"People have been brilliant but we want to keep on raising more.”

He added: “To raise these funds for a good cause like Brian House is fantastic and to do it in memory of Jordan is even better as it was something his family wanted.

“We are all doing this to show our love and support for Jordan and his family and to keep his memory alive."

To donate, visit the funding page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/joel-chappell-3?utm_term=8grjzDgnV