Blackpool fundraisers' Three Peaks challenge for Brian House in memory of Jordan Banks

The team are ready for another Three Peaks challenge in memory of Blackpool youngster Jordan Banks

Twenty friends took part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge last summer, climbing Pen-y-ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough and presenting £11,341 to the hospice, on Low More Road Bispham.

This time the group have hiked up the challenge and will instead by climbing thee national peaks - Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, during 24 hours from Saturday June 4.

They've set the target as £5,000 but hope to raise as much as possible.

Blackpool youngster Jordan Banks continues to be an inspiration

Jordan, a Stanley Primary School pupil who played for Clifton Rangers JFC, was struck by lightning during a one-to-one coaching session on the Common Edge playing fields on Tuesday, May 11 last year.

He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but tragically died.

Joel Chappell, 37, of Watson Road, South Shore, who came up with the idea, is friends with Jordan’s mum and stepfather, Danielle and Dan Begg, along with the rest of the group.

He said : "To raise that amount of money was fantastic and to do it in memory of Jordan was even better as it was something that the family had wanted.

"We are all doing this to show our love and support for Jordan and his family and to keep his memory alive.

"People across Blackpool were so supportive last year, it's a town with a big heart and they all wanted to honour Jordan's memory.

“We were very grateful to everyone who has donated before and after we did the three peaks challenge.

"We know this year's challenge will be tougher but we are ready for it.

"Brian House is a really good cause and one that we're all keen to support so it's an all round win."

Joel said local businesses had been incredibly supportive, donating impressive raffle prizes to be drawn at a special night a Ronnie's Bar on Whitegate Drive, from 6pm on Friday March 4.

A cash donation of £1,000 has also come in from a local firm Sid Hill Transport, while others are providing either free food for the trek (Buttylicious Blackpool) or heavily discounted transport (Ansdell Self Drive).

The latest venture has been warmly welcomed by Brian House.