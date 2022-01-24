Charlotte Ryan, a mum-of-three from St Annes, says her decision to start facial aesthetics treatments four months ago has given her newfound confidence she has never felt before.

Charlotte, 38, said: “I’ve always lacked in confidence.

"Being born with a cleft lip and palate has made me self-conscious for many years. I’ve always felt I looked different from others.”

Charlotte Ryan, a mum-of-three from St Annes, is pictured after the treatment

After starting anti-wrinkle treatment two years ago, Charlotte recently decided she also wanted to try lip filler.

However, she knew the process wouldn’t be straightforward due to the scarring around her mouth following her cleft lip and palate surgery.

She opted for lip filler treatment at Manchester Cheadle Dental and Implant Clinic, part of Bupa Dental Care - and says she feels better about herself when she looks in the mirror.

Charlotte is pictured before the treatment

Charlotte said: “I did a thorough search to find someone suitable to do the treatment; I wanted someone specialist and caring.

“I had a consultation with Dr Ahmed to discuss my desire for lip filler and raise my concerns and apprehensions about the scarring around my mouth.

"She put me at ease straight away from the first consultation and was very much a vessel of information and guidance, telling me everything I needed to know to make my own informed

decision.

"The difference facial aesthetics treatments can make is immense.

"They are not only aesthetic but also psychological, and when I look in the mirror now, I feel so much better about myself – it brings me so much happiness.”

Dr Yousrah Ahmed said: “When Charlotte and I discussed treatments, she mentioned how much she suffered psychologically growing up due to her cleft lip and cleft lip palate and felt

pressurized to be the same as everyone else.

"Once I heard this, I chose to rebuild her lip and balance the asymmetry to disguise the scar, as it was important to me to help restore Charlotte’s confidence.

“The lip augmentation was difficult for numerous reasons, firstly, due to Charlotte’s previous surgeries, and secondly, due to the scar tissue present in the lip.

"However, by placing filler strategically, the treatment went very well and Charlotte and I are thrilled with the results.

"It was fulfilling to be able to use my skills to help Charlotte with a simple yet effective treatment, and I hope to help other cleft lip palate patients in the future.”

Charlotte added: “My lack of confidence due to my cleft lip and cleft lip palate is something I have always struggled with in life.

"Lip filler was a treatment I considered for a long time; however, I found it really difficult to find a practitioner who understands the aesthetic side and the psychological and emotional

aspects of facial aesthetic treatments – something I am hugely appreciative of Dr Yousrah Ahmed for.

“As I wanted treatment around my area of concern, ensuring I saw someone qualified and knowledgeable was a priority for me, and after thorough research, Dr Ahmed seemed like the

best choice, and I haven’t looked back since!

“She’s a practitioner I completely trust, and it’s opened the door to other treatments for me, such as potential jaw and chin filler, that I look forward to exploring in the future.”