Abuse in grassroots sports is a topic which is very much in the spotlight, following many high profile sports players such as Paul revealing their own experiences of mistreatment in their club as a child.

Paul, who made 224 appearances for Blackpool over a six-year spell with The Seasiders, has been open about his own experiences of abuse in sports as a child and was one of the first players to come forward in 2016 with details of historical abuse at the hands of a youth team coach.

Working with the education and safeguarding experts at High Speed Training, Paul has helped to create the only survivor-led safeguarding course aimed at sports clubs, which is being offered for free to all grassroots sporting clubs in the UK.

Paul Stewart

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clubs can register to take the training, which is supported by the English Football League and Kick It Out, by visiting www.highspeedtraining.co.uk/courses/safeguarding/safeguarding-in-sport/

Backed by sporting figures such as Gary Lineker, rugby league giant Kevin Sinfield, former England and British Lions great Brian Moore, Olympic medalist Marilyn Okoro and Ryder Cup golfer Ian Poulter, the course provides sports coaches, parents and volunteers with the tools to be able to confidently identify and prevent abusive behaviours in grassroots sports, as well as understanding and implementing the recommended safeguarding procedures.

Paul said: “I am delighted that, by working with High Speed Training, I have been able to produce a survivor-led safeguarding course that I absolutely believe can make a difference.

“The support we have received has been incredible and I will be forever grateful to the people and organisations involved. It is an emotional subject, both for me and for others who have been affected. I am sure the course will have a lasting impact on those who take it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone involved in all sports and physical activity settings with children and young people should have an awareness of these issues. We all know the benefits of playing sports for young people, and making sure that our children are safe whilst enjoying sports has to be the number one priority.

“Now the course is free to grassroots clubs, it is my hope that all adults will take the course and share what they have learned.”

Alexandra Richards, Head of Safeguarding at the English Football League, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

'The EFL are delighted to support this Safeguarding in Sport course and it is great to see the free initiative being made available to other organisations. We made the training available to all of our 72 member Clubs because it is unique in the fact that it is survivor-led and covers all the essentials needed for any role on the basics of safeguarding.