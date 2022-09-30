Crews from RNLI Blackpool immediately launched one inshore lifeboat following the emergency call at around 2.10pm on Thursday (September 29).

The crew searched the water in an attempt to find the person who had allegedly jumped but nothing was sighted.

The coastguard asked the crew to carry on searching the area until they could confirm no one had entered the water.

A rescue operation was launched following reports a person had "jumped off Central Pier" (Credit: RNLI Blackpool)

