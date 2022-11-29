Calling all queens - Thornton Cleveleys 100th Gala Queen Leanne Mellor (14) is presented with a sash from 1997 queen Lindsay Barnes, 25 years ago. The Gala marks its 125th anniversary next year.

Organisers are trying to plan early for what will be a milestone event, on Sunday June 11 next year, and want as many past gala figures as possible to attend the big event next summer.

They also want plenty of youngsters to come forward for the current roles to ensure the 2023 gala event, taking place on King George’s Playing Fields, is one to remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gala coordinators are also looking for children aged four to 16 years of age to be in the Thornton-Cleveleys Gala retinue – the main roles are king or queen, princess, Prince Charming and retinue members.

Holly Moorhouse, now chairman of Thornton Cleveleys Gala Committee, was gala queen in 2005. Photo: Martin Bostock

The first Gala Day was way back in 1898 and since then generations have helped keep the event going, often with just a handful of hard-working committee members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being hit by Covid lockdowns and being scrapped altogether a few years ago, Thornton Cleveleys Gala has survived to celebrate its big milestone.

Helen Moorhouse, secretary of Thornton Cleveleys Gala Committee, said: “We really want to make next year’s event extra special because of the big landmark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a big day for Pixie Hammond, the Thornton Cleveleys Rosebud Queen, and her retinue, in June this year (2022) Pictured are (from left) Lilah Cross, Clayton Hammond (Prince Charming), Pixie Hammond (Rose Queen) and Jessica Farrell

"We would love to hear from past queens or princesses, and also want as many children as possible too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The children will need to be available on Sunday June 11 and then some weekends in the summer as we visit other gala or club days.

"Its a great experience for the children as they can make new friends both in our retinue and retinues from other parts of the Fylde coast.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen’s daughter Holly – who is now chairman of the committee – was gala queen herself back in 2005.

The details of how families can get in touch regarding these roles are on the website www.thorntoncleveleysgalaofficial.co.uk, including information on application form – the closing date is January 20, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former queens, princesses and Prince Charmings who want to take part should e-mail direct to chairman Holly Moorhouse, stating the year and role held - she will then send out the relevant forms.