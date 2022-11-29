A campaign has been launched by Fylde Council to encourage everyone to support local businesses in Lytham, St Annes, Kirkham and other parts of the borough – from gift buying to enjoying festive shopping days with friends and family.

Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley says the area offers a fabulous selection of shops – with free parking available at all council-owned car parks for the first three weekends in December.

Coun Buckley said: “We encourage everyone to shop local this Christmas - by supporting local retailers, we are investing in our local community which means everyone benefits.

Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley is urging Fylde folk to shop local through the festive season and beyond.

“We have some innovative, creative and dedicated retailers who go that extra mile to create a genuine Christmas experience right here on our doorstep.

“Many shops sell products made, created or grown here in Fylde.

“There are also lots of lovely places to eat and drink.”

Fylde is celebrating Small Business Saturday on December 3, which Coun Buckley says is “another great opportunity to support local businesses that help make Fylde a great place to live, work and relax”.

And across the next few weeks, Fylde is hosting many events, from Christmas markets to carol concerts and winter festivals.

Fylde mayor Coun Ben Aitken will be judging Christmas window display competitions in St Annes and Kirkham on Tuesday, December 6 and that evening, Freckleton Christmas lights switch-on takes place at 7pm.

St Annes Enterprise Partnership, Fylde Council and St Annes Town Council is hosting Christmas markets in Ashton Gardens, St Annes, from Thursday, December 8 up to and including the following Sunday.

Food, drink, seasonal goods and crafts will be available as well as a fun fair and Santa’s Grotto.

Coun Buckley added: “We know many people are facing difficult challenges right now from increased prices in the supermarket and rising energy bills.

“Creating strong, resilient and vibrant communities is vital for the local economy now and in the future and we really want to encourage everyone to shop locally this Christmas and in 2023.

“It is also great for the environment - shorter car journeys or just a walk or bike ride away.”

