Crowds turned out ias the start of the festive season in St Annes was signalled with the switch-on of the town’s Christmas lights.

The switch-on event in St Annes Square was organised by St Annes Town Council and included a dazzling bill of entertainment featuring Frozen’s Elsa and Anna, children from Mayfield School performing a Disney Sing-along and the ACross the Boards company, all joining event host Emma-Louise Jackson.

St Annes town mayor Karen Harrison was joined on stage by Fylde mayor Ben Aitken for the big switch-on itself.

Earlier in the day, Father Christmas visited the town’s satellite shopping areas at Alexandria Drive, Whalley Place, Headroomgate Road and St. Albans Road (2pm), handing out gifts while thw town’s Churches Together held a Crib Blessing at the amphitheatre in the town centre, including music, carols and unveiling of the nativity crib.

The festivities were organised and run by the Community and Neighbourhood Group (CAN) of St Annes Town Council, who have introduced some new-look lights this year.

Coun Harrison, who is also chairman of the Town Council, said it was a heart-warming start to the Christmas season and a very special day.

"The CAN team worked hard to make it a really good Community event and it was great fun,” she said.

The festive fun is set to continue in St Annes from December 8 to 11 when the St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP) holds its second annual STEP into Christmas Market in Ashton Gardens.

A wide variety of stalls and attractions will feature and opening times will be Thursday, December 8, 4pm-8pm ( with Santa’s Grotto open until 6pm); Friday, December 9 11am-8pm (Grotto until 7pm); Saturday, December 10 11am-8pm (Grotto until 6pm); Sunday, December 11, 11am-6pm (Grotto until 6pm).

