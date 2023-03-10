The Partington Group, based at Fleetwood Road North in Thornton, says it has big plans for the site after making a £50 million investment and also say the move will create new jobs for the area

It acquired the site from Pure Leisure, whose ambitious £35m Larbreck Golf and Leisure Village scheme would have included 495 luxury holiday lodges, a 102-bed hotel, a leisure complex including a pool, spa, restaurant, bar, shop, gym and indoor golf facilities, an executive nine-hole golf course.

The Partington Group has added to its existing site at Windy Harbour

That project was said to have offered 85 jobs and a year ago Pure Leisure succeeded in getting approved from planning officers at Fylde Council to push ahead with the scheme.

However, Pure Leisure decided not to pursue the scheme and sold the site to Partington’s, which already owned the neighbouring Windy Harbour Holiday Park.

The company now plans to undertake a massive expansion of this existing holiday park at Windy Harbour.

What they say

Artist's impression of previous plans for the site, a £35m golf village and hotel proposed by Pure Leisure, who have since sold the land to the Partington Group

A spokesman for the Partington Group said this week: "We have acquired an additional 165 acres of land adjacent to Windy Harbour Holiday Park.

"Exciting plans are underway to expand Windy Harbour Holiday Park.

"This £50m investment will be delivered in a phased approach over the coming years.

"The project will create new jobs and have a significant impact on the visitor economy for the area.

"More details on this project will be revealed as plans progress.”

About the Partington Group

The family fun business was established in 1944 and provides a mix of static and touring caravan pitches, glamping pods, 5-star cottages, and premium lodges.

In addition to Windy Harbour, the company’s seven other sites are Broadwater Holiday Park in Fleetwood, Newton Hall in Blackpool, Wardleys in Hambleton, Greenfield Residential Park in Hambleton and, further afield, Black Beck Holiday Park in the Lake District’s Grizedale Forest area and Tarn House Holiday Park in Skipton, West Yorkshire.