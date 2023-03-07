Pure Leisure announced plans for the ambitious Larbreck Golf and Leisure Village back in 2019, with a scheme that would create at leas 85 new jobs.

The project would boast 495 luxury holiday lodges, a 102-bed hotel, a leisure complex including a pool, spa, restaurant, bar, shop, gym and indoor golf facilities, an executive nine-hole golf course, bio-diversity habitats and 2km walking trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January last year the proposals appeared to take a major step forward when they were approved by planning officers at Fylde Council.

Artist's impression of Pure Leisure's proposed hotel at the Windy Harbour site. The company is no longer pursuing the project.

Pure Leisure boss John Morphet said last year: “We are delighted to announce our plans for the latest Pure Leisure development, Larbreck Golf and Leisure Village, bringing our luxury holiday experience to this beautiful part of the Fylde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have worked hard to design a development of the highest quality, with a range of facilities for our customers and for the local community to enjoy.”

However, despite the encouraging developments at Fylde Council, the trail ran cold and no further progress has been reported since.

Artist's impression of some of the chalets at the proposed Larbreck Golf and Leisure Village.

This week, after inquiries by the Gazette, Pure Leisure confirmed that the company was no longer involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman for the company said: “Our statement at this time is simply that the development site at Windy Harbour has been sold to an undisclosed buyer.”

Pure Leisure will not divulge who the buyer is.

Despite selling the site on, Pure Leisure continues to develop other projects elsewhere.

Last week it was announced that the company, which specialises in developing luxury holiday park resorts across the UK, had taken its portfolio total to 19 following the acquisition of a park in Kendal from Leisure Resorts for an undisclosed sum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Situated in Levens, Lakesway Holiday Home & Lodge Park has a mix of 300 lodges and caravans and boasts impressive views of the surrounding Lake District.