Paris Fury introduces newborn baby to the world: what's his name and how was the birth?

The newborn son of Tyson and Paris Fury has been officially introduced to the world!

On September 18, Paris gave birth to the Morcambe based couple’s seventh child, a boy weighing 6lb 13oz, at 2.29am.

In an exclusive interview with OK! released today (October 2), Paris has revealed the baby’s name as well as private details surrounding the birth.

What’s the baby called?

OK! has revealed the newborn is called Prince Rico Paris Fury, and will be known as Rico.

What’s the meaning behind the name?

All four of the couple’s sons share the first name ‘Prince’, with Tyson previously revealing, “I’m a king and they’re princes until they earn their rightful name.”

The first middle name, Rico, is a tribute to Tyson’s late cousin Rico Burton, who was murdered outside a bar in Altrincham in 2022 aged 31.

Tyson, 35, and Paris, 33, have Prince John James, 11, Prince Tyson II, seven, and four-year-old Prince Adonis Amaziah, as well as daughters Venezuala Lynda, 14, Valencia Amber, five, and two-year-old Athena Amour. Credit: Paris Fury on Instagram.

The second middle name, Paris is then obviously a nod to the newborn’s mum.

Paris told the national magazine: “All of my kids have got unusual names and obviously it’s also really personal to Tyson.

“We also added my name because I’ve had seven kids and I still haven’t had one named after me, so Tyson thought, ‘Come on, it’s about time!’”

How did the birth go?

Paris explained that she gets a condition called cholestasis when pregnant, which affects the digestive fluid produced by the liver, and as it can be highly dangerous, pregnant women with the condition tend to get induced early.

The mum of seven said: “All of my children have arrived earlier than their expected due date, most of them have been born two to three weeks early. I knew my date in advance and I knew I would be induced. I don’t have C-sections, it’s what I’ve always done.

When Paris gave birth to her last child, Athena, in 2021, terrifyingly the newborn stopped breathing shortly after birth and had to be resuscitated, but thankfully for Rico everything “went as good as can be”.

Paris also revealed that although Tyson was by her side until a few hours before Rico was born, he unforunately missed the birth itself as he had to “bail out because he’s fully immersed in training at camp”

She explained: Things were going quite slowly, so it seemed like the baby wasn’t going to come until the next day. Tyson left and my mum came in, she was my second birthing partner. His dad came in and saw him soon after.”

Tyson is gearing up to fight Ukranian boxing champion Oleksandr Usykin in the upcoming months, and is currentlly in training camp – although Paris says he has been sneaking away each day to help out.

Will there be any more Furys?

