Paris Fury has reportedly been left “heartbroken” by the backlash her husband, Tyson Fury, has received following the release of their latest Netflix show.

At Home With The Furys premiered early this month and it follows the 35-year-old boxer as he tries to deal with retirement at home in Morecambe with his wife Paris, 33, and their six kids – Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 11, Prince Tyson II, seven, Valencia, five, Prince Adonis Amaziah, four, and two-year-old Athena.

Whilst the show has proven popular with people from across the country – including in the Preston and Blackpool areas –, part of the public reaction has reportedly left Paris, who is expecting the couple’s seventh child, upset.

Earlier this week, a source close to the family told OK! magazine: “Paris is heartbroken by the comments she’s seeing about Tyson. She has always known he’s someone difficult to get your head around and that he can be hard work, but she didn’t expect him to receive such a bad reception from the public.

Tyson and Paris Fury pictured in At Home With The Furys. Image: PA courtesy of Netflix © 2023.

“She’s so headstrong, so she’s finding it really hard to see so many comments taking pity on her for the way Tyson’s mental health sometimes causes him to behave.”

What sort of incidents are people referring to?

Throughout the show, the Furys are very open about Tyson’s battles with bipolar disorder, depression and substance abuse, as well as how his mental health issues affect the whole family.

Among the comments sent in by viewers from across Lancashire, Paris was particularly praised for how she deals with her husband’s behaviour, for instance one Facebook user said “Paris fury deserves a medal!” and another wrote “felt quite sorry for Paris though she has a tough time with his mental health problems but still remains a fantastic wife and mother to them all.”

There are numerous occasions in the show where tensions between Paris and Tyson rise, including in episode one where, at the christening of their youngest child Athena, Tyson announces “he’s had enough” and leaves the festivities to walk the dog, leaving an unimpressed Paris behind.

In the following episode, Paris is again left less than impressed when Tyson spontaneously sweeps the kids away for a caravan stay on a school night.