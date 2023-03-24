Phil Pinder and Ben Fry on TV's Dragons Den

The billionaire bid £200,000 to invest in The Potions Cauldron, a new nine-hole golf course proposed by Phil Pinder and Ben Fry, the duo who brought The Hole in Wand wizard-themed golf course to the resort’s Promenade last year.

Jones valued the company at £1.33 million and the £200k for a 15 per cent share was thought to be his biggest-ever on the show with which he has been involved since its start.

Phil and Ben, owners of a Hole in Wand course in York as well as that in Blackpool, and elixir of life drinks, had embarked on a quest to persuade Jones and fellow Dragons Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden and Steven Bartlett to invest but despite the record offer turned their cloaks on the panel of potential investors.

But Phil and Ben say they relished their pitch with the Dragons and have invited Deborah Meaden back to revisit The Hole In Wand In Blackpool to tackle the hole that caused her so much trouble in the Den.

Since filming the show, the wizards have made millions and opening a new Edinburgh venue opening soon as well as launching a new Witches' Brew potion in April.

