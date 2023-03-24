News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
13 minutes ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
2 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
3 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
4 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
5 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Pair behind Harry Potter-inspired mini golf attraction Hole in Wand Blackpool turn down bumper offer on BBC's Dragons' Den

Two wizards behind one of Blackpool’s newest attractions cast a spell over investor Peter Jones on hit BBC TV show Dragons' Den.

By Tony Durkin
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 1 min read
Phil Pinder and Ben Fry on TV's Dragons Den
Phil Pinder and Ben Fry on TV's Dragons Den
Phil Pinder and Ben Fry on TV's Dragons Den

The billionaire bid £200,000 to invest in The Potions Cauldron, a new nine-hole golf course proposed by Phil Pinder and Ben Fry, the duo who brought The Hole in Wand wizard-themed golf course to the resort’s Promenade last year.

Jones valued the company at £1.33 million and the £200k for a 15 per cent share was thought to be his biggest-ever on the show with which he has been involved since its start.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Phil and Ben, owners of a Hole in Wand course in York as well as that in Blackpool, and elixir of life drinks, had embarked on a quest to persuade Jones and fellow Dragons Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden and Steven Bartlett to invest but despite the record offer turned their cloaks on the panel of potential investors.

Read More
Opening date confirmed for Blackpool's new wizard-themed mini golf attraction Ho...
Most Popular

But Phil and Ben say they relished their pitch with the Dragons and have invited Deborah Meaden back to revisit The Hole In Wand In Blackpool to tackle the hole that caused her so much trouble in the Den.

Since filming the show, the wizards have made millions and opening a new Edinburgh venue opening soon as well as launching a new Witches' Brew potion in April.

Hide Ad

Their business started with the opening of The Potion’s Cauldron in York in October 2018. The Hole In Wand York golf course followed in May 2021 and the Potions Express opened at York rail station in January 2022 before The Hole In Wand Blackpool was launched in June last year.

BlackpoolBBC