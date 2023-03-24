Pair behind Harry Potter-inspired mini golf attraction Hole in Wand Blackpool turn down bumper offer on BBC's Dragons' Den
Two wizards behind one of Blackpool’s newest attractions cast a spell over investor Peter Jones on hit BBC TV show Dragons' Den.
The billionaire bid £200,000 to invest in The Potions Cauldron, a new nine-hole golf course proposed by Phil Pinder and Ben Fry, the duo who brought The Hole in Wand wizard-themed golf course to the resort’s Promenade last year.
Jones valued the company at £1.33 million and the £200k for a 15 per cent share was thought to be his biggest-ever on the show with which he has been involved since its start.
Phil and Ben, owners of a Hole in Wand course in York as well as that in Blackpool, and elixir of life drinks, had embarked on a quest to persuade Jones and fellow Dragons Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden and Steven Bartlett to invest but despite the record offer turned their cloaks on the panel of potential investors.
But Phil and Ben say they relished their pitch with the Dragons and have invited Deborah Meaden back to revisit The Hole In Wand In Blackpool to tackle the hole that caused her so much trouble in the Den.
Since filming the show, the wizards have made millions and opening a new Edinburgh venue opening soon as well as launching a new Witches' Brew potion in April.
Their business started with the opening of The Potion’s Cauldron in York in October 2018. The Hole In Wand York golf course followed in May 2021 and the Potions Express opened at York rail station in January 2022 before The Hole In Wand Blackpool was launched in June last year.