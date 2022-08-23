Paddling pool reopening on Tuesday after being shut by vandalism
A popular seafront paddling pool which had to be closed at the weekend because of vandalism is to reopen on Tuesday, August 23, from 10am.
By Tony Durkin
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:55 am
The pool at St Annes bandstand was shut after a section of the rubber wet-pour surface was tampered with and required resealing.
Some perimeter brickwork was also damaged and required resetting, said a Fylde Council spokesman, adding: “This work has now been accomplished, and the pool will be reopening from Tuesday on the Tuesday / Thursday / Saturday / Sunday schedule previously announced.”