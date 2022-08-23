Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The pool at St Annes bandstand was shut after a section of the rubber wet-pour surface was tampered with and required resealing.

Some perimeter brickwork was also damaged and required resetting, said a Fylde Council spokesman, adding: “This work has now been accomplished, and the pool will be reopening from Tuesday on the Tuesday / Thursday / Saturday / Sunday schedule previously announced.”