Gareth Hughes, who only took up the pursuit by chance a few years ago in his 40s, set out to paddle board the entire 125km length of the river over three days – and despite the elements throwing up some obstacles, he achieved it to raise more than £3,000 for Dementia UK.

After starting at Ribblehead Viaduct in North Yorkshire, he arrived close to his Fairhaven home on Sunday evening to a rousing welcome from family and friends – after a late change of plan because of the weather, which prevented him paddle boarding beyond Preston.

The 50-year-old father of two’s adventure, which included two nights’ wild camping and saw him contend with waterfalls, weirs and white waters, was in memory of his mum Deirdre, who died 10 years ago.

Gareth Hughes

She was long a key figure at Holy Trinity Church in South Shore, close to where Gareth grew up.

“Wow, what and experience - one that I’ll never forget,” said Gareth.

“I was faced with plenty of challenges that had to be overcome, but I’m so proud to have done it and so grateful for everyone’s support.

Gareth at the Ribble in the Ribble Valley countryside

"At the source there was not enough water in the river, so I ended up having to pull the paddle board with all the camping gear for about 10 kilometres.

“It rained over the first night, so there was flash flooding and I had to contend with rapids and white water.

"I got ragged around in the water an awful lot, damaged my knee and lost my wedding ring, with it somehow getting pulled off in the rocky white water.

“On the third day I woke at 5am to catch up on lost time, and amazingly by the time I reached Clitheroe at 7.30 I was 30 mins ahead of schedule, then a whole hour and half ahead by Ribchester.

Gareth is congratulated on his achievement by wife Lucy and children Owen, 11, and nine-year-old Julia

“Everything was going really well until I got to Preston Docks, where the head wind completely blocked my path. There was absolutely no way I was going any further.

"I called up my wife Lucy to come and collect me, with the initial reluctant decision to end the challenge at Preston Docks.

“But when Lucy arrived, I saw my gym bag with running gear in the boot and decided then and there to run the rest of the way and reach the source on foot.

"I started the challenge with a 10k run so I thought it fitting to finish with an 18k run from Preston docks to home. I have done plenty of 10k runs in my time but I had never gone beyond that distance previously.

Gareth is welcomed back by his children Owen, 11, and nine-year-old Julia

"The welcoming support from my family and friends was brilliant. The kids had made a welcome blanket and sprayed champagne all over me.

“To date we have raised £3,115 plus £500 gift aid – total £3,615 which is wonderful.

“Had it not been for all the unwavering support from so many people, I would not have made it.”

Details of Gareth’s record bid and how to donate are at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gareth-hughes1972