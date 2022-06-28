Gareth Hughes, who only took up the pursuit by chance a few years ago in his 40s, is to paddle board the entire 125km length of the River Ribble.

Starting at Ribblehead Viaduct in North Yorkshire and ending where the Ribble flows to the sea at Granny’s Bay close to his Fairhaven home, he is planning for it to take three days and includes two nights wild camping.

On the way, the 50-year-old will contend with waterfalls, weirs and white waters but hopes his efforts can rause £5,000 for the Dementia UK charity in memory of his mum Deirdre, who died 10 years ago.

Paddle boarder Gareth Hughes is aiming for a world record, as well as raising £5,000 for Dementia UK

"I am supporting Dementia UK because my mother suffered from the disease and this is the 10th anniversary of her passing away,” said groundworker Gareth, who grew up in Blackpool, where the family were heavily involved at Holy Trinity Church in South Shore.

"My mum ran the Sunday School at Holy Trinity for nearly 40 years and she is still fondly thought of by all her now grown-up pupils and also by the congregation of the church in general.

"My dad, now deceased, looked after mum throughout the six years of her dementia with patience, care and love. He was also strongly connected with Holy Trinity Church and was their treasurer for nearly 40 years.

Gareth's late mum Deirdre

“I grew up with the church and drama group and even though I moved away 20 years ago, the warmth, friendship and support I have received since they heard about my challenge has been overwhelming.

"Holy Trinity have been very generous in donating towards my charity, as have Trinity Theatre Group, which is affiliated to Holy Trinity.

“Dementia UK’s nurses, known as Admiral Nurses, provide life-changing care for families affected by all forms of dementia and I have raised £2,800 through pledge so far. The Guinness World Records have confirmed that once completed this will be a first and therefore a world record.”

Gareth’s interest in paddle boarding started when he bought one as a surprise present for his wife Lucy, who will be supporting him at the start of his record bid on Friday, July 1.

Lucy never picked up the paddle board, so Gareth decided to give it a try after pondering the view across the Ribble Estuary to Southport. A successful trip across the bay led to another longer trip and then another, but the longest he has done so far is half the length of the Ribble.

“I have planned the entire Challenge around reaching Preston Docks around 5pm on Sunday, July 3,” he said.

"Any time before then, the tide will be coming in and the entire river changes direction upstream.

"I’ve got two paddle boarding buddies who will meet me at Preston Docks and escorting me the final part of the journey back to Granny’s Bay, between 7 and 8pm. I will have a welcoming group there.”