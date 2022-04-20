Dementia patients can take a walk down memory lane at hospital's lifelike replica of street from days gone by

The Harbour mental health hospital, on Windmill Rise, has introduced the settings in dementia wards to bring comfort to residents who are struggling with unfamiliar surroundings.

The new additions are part of the hospital’s ‘reminiscence therapy’, which uses happy memories, past experiences, photographs, music and props to stimulate conversation among dementia patients, who may feel anxious or confused.

The 'corner shop' at The Harbour

Lorraine Poppleton, matron on Bronte Ward at The Harbour, said: “Recreating familiar experiences such as a train journey, coffee at a local café, or a trip to the laundrette supports residents through routine, to focus and reorientate if they feel confused or distressed.

“Navigating between the settings and day-to-day tasks helps people to re-live memories, be in the moment and share stories with other residents and staff on the ward.

“The new settings have proved most effective during a time in the day we refer to as ‘sundowning’ – typically between late afternoon and early evening. It’s a time when our residents can feel most confused.

“We all need a point of focus at this time of day like finishing work, heading home or socialising. People living with dementia equally need that focus and ‘somewhere to be’ during these times. Our everyday settings gently help residents navigate themselves through their routine to end the day well, reducing the risk of worry, uncertainty and anxiety.”

The 'train' at The Harbour

The 'laundrette' at The Harbour