Alan Gaynor bares all about the 'liberating' swinging lifestyle, in a sensational new book about his life as a fighter and fetish club owner.

But beneath the adrenaline and indulgence, Mr Gaynor bravely confronts the 'shattering despair' he endured when his beloved daughter became the victim of a paedophile's grooming and abuse.

He offers a raw and unflinching perspective on betrayal, confronting the destructive rumours that have swirled around his choices. Mr Gaynor previously owned Euphoria Weekends hotel club and the infamous Deviants Blackpool fetish event.

In his autobiography, 'Sex, Drugs, and Martial Arts', he charts his ascent to become a leading figure in one of the UK's most notorious fight clubs, recounting brutal encounters and the psychological toll of pushing oneself to the limit.

Sex Drugs and Martial Arts - a book by Alan Gaynor

"I've been called a lot of things in my life," Gaynor writes, "but silent isn't one of them. It's time to set the record straight and give my side of the story."

