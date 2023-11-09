We went for a tour around Saints and Sinners, a multi-award winning licensed adult store to find out why it’s been crowned the best in Europe.

The business celebrated 20 years of trading in 2023 and has recently been voted the Best European Bricks and Mortar Adult Retailer of the Year, by industry experts.

Based on Foxhall Square, the store has remained in the same premises but has had multiple expansions – now spanning three floors of naughty and adventurous products in a safe and luxurious environment.

Sue Judge, who owns the business with partner, Mark Entwistle, explains that they have built up a loyal customer base who keep returning because of the quality, price and customer service.

Sue told Blackpool Gazette: “People travel from all over the country and they say we always make them feel welcome and never judged. We have so many lovely customers and they often tell us they wouldn’t expect to find a place like this outside of London.”

The award-winning licenced shop provides a safe environment for people to explore a huge and varied selection of products, aimed at adults looking to spice things up in the bedroom.

“We cater for all ‘kinks’, and have expanded our range of plus-sized and men’s clothing too. We never follow people around the store either, and let them browse at their own leisure.”

They even stock a large selection of items that are made exclusively for Saints And Sinners, that helps to ensure top quality at competitive prices.

And uniquely, they have an in-house cafe area – where customers can enjoy a brew or a glass of wine.

"Some of out customers travel a long way, so it’s nice to give them the option to relax and have a coffee before heading back.”

