Gary Armer, 37, from Out Rawcliffe, was delighted when one of his paintings was shortlisted with 50 other works to be exhibited at [email protected] on the South Bank in London between November 22 and 27.

His artwork is an eye-catching oil painting called ‘Life Finds a Way’.

The competition has been organised by influential Artists & Illustrators magazine and the winners will be revealed in the December edition, which actually comes out on October 28.

Gary Armer with his painting, Life Finds a Way, which is to go in display at the South Bank in London

There is also an additional People’s Choice Award, voted for by the public, and Gary hopes friends and fans of his work will vote for him.

Dad-of-three Gary, a professional artist, said: “The painting is part of my recent Organised Chaos series and features a very detailed realist painting of my collection of toy dinosaurs that I have treasured since my childhood.

"There are so far five paintings in this serious, which also includes toy cars and toy soldiers.

Gary Armer in 2019 with his powerful work, Not a Penny More

"I really was pleased to be shortlisted and included in the exhibition, because Artists & Illustrators is probably the best read art magazine in the UK.”

Much of Gary’s professional work comes from various commissions, predominantly portraits, but he likes to vary hos overall output.

Gary captured the Gazette headlines three years ago when another of his paintings, depicting Blackpool fans’ painful four-year boycott, was exhibited at the National Football Museum, alongside works from Picasso, Lowry and Banksy.

That powerful work, ‘Not a Penny More’, depicted Blackpool fans’ painful four-year boycott during their clash with former club owner Owen Oyston.

As a Seasiders fan himself, Gary certainly shared supporters’ pain himself during that stage of the club’s history.

His latest painting is very different in theme but he hopes it will prove to be another hit.

He added: “I love using oil, you can really sculp it and layer it to the depth you choose, and because it’s slow drying it is very forgiving – you’ve got time to change things if you want.”

