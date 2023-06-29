The premium drink was recently named the ‘world’s best chocolate liqueur’ – a tempting label for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Having limited cocktail-making skills, I tried it neat – and was pleasantly surprised by how chocolatey it tasted, with just the right hint of bitterness.

Warm and indulgent

Lucela's chocolate rum liqueur

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warmth of the rum is not too overpowering – nor is it sickly-sweet. It has a bit of a kick, but is incredibly smooth on the palette and so moreish.

One taste-tester said: “I could drink a whole bottle of it easily and would probably forget it’s alcohol”.

Good for a cocktail

The luxurious but affordable spirit is both vegan and allergy-friendly, and at 20% proof it’s a drink designed to have an elegant flavour, rather than something to get you absolutely drunk.

Two bottles of acclaimed Lucela in the sun on Blackpool beach last month

I would be really tempted to try this in coffee, or to mix it into a cake or dessert for an indulgent treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lucela website offers plenty of ideas for delicious cocktails such as the Steamy Pirate, which includes vanilla syrup and cinnamon syrup plus two dashes of chocolate bitters as an option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I will certainly be experimenting with some of the recipes when I have more time.

What people are saying about Lucela’s

People who tried the drink described it as ‘sweet’ and ‘fiery’.

One said: “I couldn’t have that many, although I’d be tempted as it tastes so nice”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All six people who took part said they would drink it again, as an aperitif or in a cocktail.

Where can I buy Lucela’s?

The homegrown Blackpool brand beat the efforts from bigger and better known rivals to achieve an unexpected victory at the World Drinks Awards 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucela's is available in 700ml and 500ml sizes at £30.00 and £23.50 respectively, and soon in 5cl bottles priced £5.

It is not yet available in shops, bars or restaurants, but that is part of the duo’s plans for the future – even opening up their own Lucela’s Bar.