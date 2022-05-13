The main event of the Polish Heritage Days spectacle takes place at the St John Vianney Parish Centre, Glastonbury Avenue, on Saturday (May 14) between noon and 6pm.

It will include several aspects of Polish culture such as entertainment and refreshments, as well as a giant raffle to help Ukrainian refugees.

Before this, there will be a commemorative gathering at Layton Cemetery from 11am, to pay tribute to Poland's fallen heroes, members of the famous Squadron 303 who played such a key role in the Battle of Britain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dariusz Bigaj (left), Daniela Tyliszczak andMarcin Kubasinski of Blackpool Polish Community

Among those attending will be representatives of the Polish Consulate in Manchester and the incoming Mayor of Blackpool, Coun Kath Benson.

Blackpool first welcomed a sizeable number of Polish people after the Second World War in more recent times there has been a larger influx, with several thousand Poles living and working in the town.

The heritage is event is being organised by Blackpool Polish Community, a non-profit organisation which has been lending assistance to Ukraine's beleaguered refugees following the invasion of their country by Russian forces, with several lorry loads of aid sent out.

Daniela Tyliszczak, 24, of Grange Park said. "We want to broaden our horizon and start working on a bigger scale this year and our Heritage Days will be dedicated to helping Ukrainian refugees even further.

"I know first hand how brilliant the community spirit in Blackpool and we want to create greater links between ourselves and the wider community.”