Opportunities galore to get active in Fylde with Let's Feel Good Fylde Festival

It's the culmination of the council’s Let’s Feel Good Fylde initiative and there’s a jam-packed schedule.

Whether people are interested in football or yoga, running or gardening or simply getting out and about in Fylde, the council says there is something for all ages and abilities – from regular weekly activities to one-off events throughout the week.

Events include zumba, community gardening at Park View 4U, Lytham, free walking rugby with Fylde Rugby Foundation at Fylde Rugby Club for those aged aged 55 and over; and land yachting on the beach at St Annes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fylde Rugby Club will feature walking rugby for the over-55s on Monday evening

The counvil's sports development officer Ian Brookes said: “The Let’s Feel Good Fylde initiative has really raised awareness of the Fylde Sports Festival.

"We have been approached by lots of groups we have never worked with before as well as those we have great ongoing relationships with and the schedule really does have something for everyone."

The council has prepared an on-line sports directory featuring the full list of events and anyone their club, organisation or group added can contact [email protected]

Monday's events and venues are below and the full list for the festival week can be viewed at: https://www.fylde.gov.uk/FyldeSportsFestival/

Streetwise, youth club, multi-sports and youth-based activities 6pm – 7:30pm, age range 5-11, Butlers Meadow, Warton. Contact: [email protected]

AFC Fylde Community Foundation, Football Development Centre, 6pm – 7pm, age 6-7; 7pm – 8pm, age 8-9, Fylde Sports and Education Centre, Mil Farm, Wesham. Contact: [email protected]

Lytham Tae Kwon-Do, mixed family class, 6pm – 7pm, age 8 plus, AKS, Clifton Drive South, St Annes. Contact: [email protected]

Jolly Joggers, various locations within St Annes, 6:30pm, all abilities, contact Amanda Jurin [email protected]

Zumba Gold, Lytham Methodist Church, 2pm, Contact [email protected]

Lytham St Annes Road Runners, beginners session, all welcome, 6:30pm, meet at Lytham YMCA. Mythop Road. Contact: Kirsten Burnett [email protected]

Wesham Road Runners. Monday Club training run, 7pm, meet at Kirkham and Wesham Cricket Club, details www.weshamroadrunners.com

Community Gardening Hub, kitchen garden at Park View 4U, Lytham,1:30pm – 3:30pm. Contact: [email protected]

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.