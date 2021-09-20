Feeling good is aim of Fylde ‘get active’ campaign

It is designed to encourage residents to get out and be active and will culminate in a sports festival across the borough at the end of October.

As autumn arrives and the festive season on the horizon, the council’s sports development and parks and coastal teams are urging people to take advantage of everything the borough has to offer.

As of this week, up to and including the week beginning October 18, there will be a different theme and first up is ‘Doing It For The Kids’ which is highlighting all the opportunities available for young people to make new friends and improve their health.

Council leader Karen Buckley is urging Fylde folk to get active

Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley said: “Let’s Feel Good Fylde is a great way to raise awareness of everything we have to offer in the borough and I look forward to seeing our wonderful groups in the spotlight in the coming weeks.”

The campaign follows the recent launch of a new grant scheme aimed at encouraging new and exciting activities for young people in the borough and Ian Brookes, sports development officer at Fylde Council, said: “We’re very lucky to have so many wonderful facilities for young people to enjoy here in Fylde and we want to help raise awareness of what is on offer to everyone in the coming weeks.

“More than 18 months of lockdowns and closures has affected both the providers of activities as well as the physical and mental wellbeing of our children and as we step ever closer to normality we want to get everyone out and about and enjoy themselves again.

“With so much on offer for young people in Fylde there really is something for everyone to get involved in. From athletics to boxing and cricket to football, you don’t need to go far to get fit in Fylde.

“We have produced a directory of clubs and organisations, a weekly timetable of activities and information about our outdoors spaces on our Let’s Feel Good Fylde pages on our website.

Let’s Feel Good Fylde schedule: This week – Doing it for the kids; week beginning Sept 27 – CHANGE weight loss programme; week from Oct 4 – Age is just a number; week from October 11; – Welcome to wellbeing; week from Oct 18 - Getting out and active in Fylde – parks, beaches, open spaces, activities.

With full details of the Fylde Sports Festival to be announced, more about the campaign is at www.fylde.gov.uk/feelgoodfylde

