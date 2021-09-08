Grant cash boost for Fylde youth activities

The ARG Youth Activity Scheme will contribute up to £10,000 to support the establishment of new youth provision in Fylde to help with the post pandemic recovery of this vital sector.

Aimed at not-for-profit organisations, the funding can be used to set up youth clubs, health and mental wellbeing activities, inclusive sports and recreational groups, provide support for young people volunteering in the community, create youth and family focused interventions and much more.

The grant is along similar lines to that currently being offered to businesses setting up in previously vacant Fylde town centre premises, which has proved a big success for some months now, and that also now available to any formal established organisation, private sector business or recognised charity that holds an event in the Fylde borough up to and March 31, 2022.

Fylde Council leader Karen Buckley

All offer financial aid from the Additional Restrictions Grant Fun, made available to local authorities by the Government to aid economic recovery from lockdown.

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, said of the new scheme: “The impact of the pandemic on our young people has been heart-breaking, with disruption to their education, feelings of anxiety or isolation and the removal of vital support networks and group activities all taking their toll.

“As we inch ever closer to full normality, we want to see them getting back to what makes them happy and this grant is a great opportunity for not-for-profit organisations to launch new initiatives to engage and inspire.

“We’re looking for inclusive ideas that will motivate youths to get out and about in the community and live life to the full.

“It has also been an extremely difficult period for charitable and community groups that offer these vital services, so I am sure they will embrace this fantastic opportunity.

“I am looking forward to seeing the applications as I am sure there will be lots of amazing ideas.”

The fund will support projects that can demonstrate a long-term plan and sustainability beyond the initial provision of funding.

Eligibility is based on a number of factors including the nature of the organisation, the proposed new activity and what the funding will be used for.

All terms and conditions, as well as the application form, can be found here: https://new.fylde.gov.uk/ARG-youth-activity-scheme/

Deadline for submissions is Sunday, October 31 and the proposed activity must start before Thursday March 31, 2022.

