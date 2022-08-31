Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The open day, which was a annual popular event up the advent of the pandemic in 2020, will also be the first opportunity for the public to freely explore the brand-new £30m Conference and Exhibition Centre opened earlier this year.

It will offer the opportunity to visit backstage of the Opera House and a chance to tread the boards, so many famous faces have previously walked on, visit the backstage dressing rooms, and get up-close to the historic Wurlitzer theatre organ.

The grandeur of the Empress Ballroom will be free to explore while the often-overlooked Spanish Suites will offer a unique insight into Blackpool’s largest entertainment venue, which has had pride of place for more than a century.

The open day offers an access all areas look inside the Winter Gardens

Michael Williams, managing director of the Winter Gardens, said: “The Winter Gardens is an amazing venue and we are delighted to be opening our doors again following the success of our previous open days which have welcomed and delighted thousands.

“The 2022 event will give the public a rare chance to exclusively explore the venue and see the brand new Conference and Exhibition Centre first hand as well as learn about the venue’s history and discover rooms generally closed to the public whilst also seeing the significant restoration works that have taken place in the Empress Ballroom and Opera House during the lockdown periods.”

Tickets for the open day are on-sale now, priced £5,going towards the continued restoration of the venue.