Notarianni Ices serves up half price foot tall Halloween I-Scream treat at Blackpool Tower

A Halloween-themed ice cream cone that's twice the size of a standard cone is being served up at Blackpool Tower.
By Emma Downey
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:21 BST
It’s the spookiest season of the year and what better way to celebrate than with a deliciously ghoulish treat from the Blackpool Tower who have partnered with Notarianni Ices and made the I-Scream cone.

A first for the family run ice-cream shop, which is placed in the top 5 most popular places for ice cream in the UK, and The Blackpool Tower, this ghoulish treat includes homemade vanilla ice cream, crunchy Halloween sprinkles, spooky chocolates, red blood raspberry and slimy green lime sauce.

Among the first to give their seal of approval were Bella Harris, nine and Evie Harris, six.

Luca Vettese and Maddalena Vettese from Notarianni Ice Cream with the I-Scream ice cream inside The Blackpool Tower BallroomLuca Vettese and Maddalena Vettese from Notarianni Ice Cream with the I-Scream ice cream inside The Blackpool Tower Ballroom
Luca Vettese and Maddalena Vettese from Notarianni Ice Cream with the I-Scream ice cream inside The Blackpool Tower Ballroom
Aaron Edgar, Head of Operations at The Blackpool Tower said: “It is the first time in The Blackpool Tower’s 129-year history that an ice cream has been created in homage to it. And the Giant Tower Cone, at a staggering one foot tall, is the perfect tribute.

“Notarianni Ices is a Blackpool institution, renowned for its famous vanilla ice cream, and the perfect partner to collaborate with to create this scarily good treat. It is only available for a limited time so make sure you don your scary outfit and pop down to enjoy this ginormous ice cream.”

Guests who present their Blackpool Tower ticket at Notarianni Ice’s between October 20-22 will each receive 50 percent off any Giant Tower Cone purchased.

