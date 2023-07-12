Whether it is in a cone, tub, or partnered with a hot dessert, you can never go wrong with a good ice cream.

Now, ahead of National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 16, Betway has piled up the best spots to indulge yourself in the cold goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Measuring popularity by a unique index score – generated by the number of hashtags each location has racked up on Instagram, as well as Google and Tripadvisor reviews, with the lower the overall index score the higher the ranking – spots from Blackpool, Cheshire, Sheffield, Brighton and came out on top of the rankings.

A small family-run store in Blackpool has been placed in the top 5 most popular places for ice cream in the UK (Credit: Pixabay)

Notarianni Ices, which has been serving fresh vanilla ice-cream for over 90 years, claimed the fifth spot.

The shop was set up in Blackpool in 1928 by Luigi Notarianni, whose home-made ice cream sundaes were an instant hit with holidaymakers.

The small family-run business uses the same secret recipe that has been passed down through four generations, using fresh locally sourced dairy products.

Notarianni Ices claimed the fifth spot. Pictured are Luca Vettese and Maddalena Vettese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently, British singer and songwriter Gabrielle got the chance to try Notarianni’s famous ice cream ahead of her performance at Lytham Festival 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Out Of Reach’ singer paired the vanilla ice cream with a delicious combination of crushed Biscoff and Biscoff sauce.

A spokesman for Notarianni Ices said: “What a show last night. It was a privilege to deliver ice cream to @gabrielleuk, and the production team.

“So glad you enjoyed it. Dreams can come true.”