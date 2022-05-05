The courts at Lowther Gardens have been developed by Blackpool sportsman Steve Riley with support from the Lowther Gardens Trust and local sports clubs, and comprise two floodlit Padel tennis courts, a floodlit tennis court and a mini tennis / touch tennis court.

Padel was invented in Mexico and is mainly a doubles game on a court half the size of a tennis court with glass walls, almost like a cross between tennis and squash.

Steve Riley, the South Shore-based founder of the developer SR Sports, said: “I am delighted to be able to bring back racket sports to the derelict facility in

Lowther's Tim Lince with coach and founder Steve Riley at the new padel centre

Lowther Gardens, once home to numerous tennis courts.

"Padel tennis is one of the fastest growing sports in the UK and world, is easy, fun and social. There are 20,000 courts in Spain where it is as popular as tennis and soccer.

“Having grown up playing tennis in the Fylde, I am looking forward to introducing this great sport to all ages and abilities.”

Steve Riley shows how it's done

Lowther’s chief executive and artistic director Tim Lince said: “Lowther Gardens Trust are thrilled to have this opportunity of working with Steve Riley and hosting padel and normal tennis. We would love to encourage everyone to come and have a go.”

The sport has been taken up by many football players, such as Jurgen Klopp and David Beckham, due to its ease on the joints and less likelihood of injury.

First court booking is free by emailing [email protected] More details from 07957 110403