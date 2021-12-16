North West's first padel tennis courts to be built at Lowther Gardens

The existing tennis area in Lowther Gardens will be replaced with two padel courts and one new tennis court surrounded by a 4m high fence and floodlights within the next three years, as Fylde Council bosses recently approved the plans submitted by SR Sports Services Ltd in September.

A spokesman for the company said: "The padel and tennis centre will be the only one in the North West and will add to the visitor economy and strengthened by the area’s resort appeal. The reputation as a centre for world famous golf championships and its attractive rural areas will be enhanced .

"The proposed development would create up to four jobs for the local employment market and introduce a skill level in leisure not previously present."

An image submitted to the council by SR Sports Services Ltd shows how the courts are expected to look

READ: The North West's first padel tennis centre is being proposed at Lytham's Lowther GardensBernard Crosby, chairman of the Lytham Tennis Club, said: "We know that the demand for tennis in Lytham is exceptionally high as our membership is full and we have a waiting list. We also know that padel is a sport which is seeing increasing growth, and therefore we are happy to support this venture which will allow more members of the local community to take part in sport for the benefit of their health and wellbeing."

The plans were also supported by the Lawn Tennis Association, the national governing body of tennis in Great Britain. They said: "The new and additional facilities will significantly enhance the development of both tennis and Padel in the local area and provide access to high quality leisure facilities for the local community which are not currently available."

The new facilities will operate on a pay and play model, with no membership required. Tennis court fees are expected to cost between £4 and £8 per hour, while padel courts are expected to cost between £4 and £5. Free access will be provided to children on a walk-in basis from Monday to Friday 3 until 6pm.

Theresa Mallabone, chairman of the Lowther Gardens Trust, said: "Importantly, the now dilapidated courts will be restored and introduce the fast-developing sport of padel tennis to the gardens as well as traditional tennis."