Nora was born in 1915 and has two children, three grandchildren and eight great grand children. She spent the majority of her life in Staffordshire with close involvement to the church and WI.

A keen tennis player when younger, she later took up bowling. Her early working life was in a building society, where she met husband Alan, whom she married in 1941.

Alan served in the RAF, rising to Wing Commander rank and during his post-war service Nora was introduced to The Queen and Queen Mother at the Coronation Ball.

Nora Cooper celebrates her 108th birthday with her family. Pictures: Neil Cross.

Always a keen driver, Nora recalls that in the late 1930s she would borrow her father’s car and drive with friends to visit Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom. She was still driving at 101 and lived in her own home until 102.

She came to The Hamptons last year to be nearer to family and Sara Allton, home manager there, says Nora is very popular with residents and staff.

“Nora is very independent and still likes her hair and nails done,” said Sara. “She is a lady who is generally quiet and self-contained, not liking to be the centre of attention normally.

Happy birthday Nora.

"However, she has embraced the fun and excitement of her family and staff support team in enabling her to celebrate her 108th birthday with us.

“She has seen an inordinate amount of changes during her lifetime and enjoys chatting about her experiences, changes and family.

"Nora is extremely beloved by the team at The Hamptons and has a smile everyone falls in love with.”

Nora Cooper raises a glass to celebrate her 108th birthday