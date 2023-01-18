11 pictures as Fylde volunteer groups are celebrated at town hall receptions

The volunteer groups of Fylde received well-earned praise across two town Hhall receptions celebrating their tremendous contributions to their communities.

Representatives from more than 50 voluntary organisations attended the events, at which Fylde mayor Ben Aitken Fylde Council leader Karen Buckley both personally expressed their gratitude for the sterling work of the volunteers.

Coun Aitken: “This is something we’ve wanted to host for a long time, to recognise the dedication and fabulous work of the huge volunteering community across the borough.

"It was delightful to see such an exceptional turnout, with representatives from some of the many groups we’re lucky to have here.

"We’re keen to support this work, and I would urge any local voluntary, community and faith groups to look at their eligibility for the Fylde Community Projects Fund, just one of the ways we’re able to help. Our sincere thanks to you all - keep up the good work!”

Coun Buckley added: “Volunteering brings many benefits and rewards, not least the social interaction and wellbeing from giving something back to the community.

"On behalf of Fylde Council, I'd like to say 'thank you' for the tremendous work that our volunteers carry out whether that be befriending or feeding people, picking up litter, raising money for charity, caring for the environment, the list goes on and on. Our volunteering community in Fylde is exceptional and the Mayoral reception at the Town Hall was a small token of our gratitude."

Any organisation interested in the Community Projects Fund should contact [email protected] or 01253 658505 and can find details here.

