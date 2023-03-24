Three years on from the start of the lockdown when its audience figures boomed, a parody Twitter site is still entertaining hundreds of thousands of followers – and its creator is from Blackpool. At the last count, No Context Eddie Hearn, on which clips of sports promoter Eddie Hearn’s memorable catchphrases, are posted with no context, had 369,000 followers and a pinned tweet posted in 2019, has attracted a staggering 38.5 million views.

The man himself – the larger than life boxing promoter Eddie Hearn – is known, outside of putting on some of the globe’s biggest fights, for his unique phrases and unpredictable delivery. Despite his shrewd business acumen, he’s also not one to take himself too seriously and agreed to allow his name to be attached to the Twitter account when it was launched.

The results – hundreds of thousands of followers, many millions of retweets and almost 40 million views on one memorable tweet alone – surprised both Hearn and the man who was behind the entire operation.

Who is behind No Context Eddie Hearn?

The man behind it, who prefers to be known just as Andy as he works for the NHS, is from Blackpool and started it as a bit of fun. He told the Gazette he never imagined audience numbers would soar as they did, especially during the Covid lockdown. “People were spending more time on social media and looking for some light relief – the reaction was staggering back then,” Andy told The Gazette. “The numbers have settled down and I don’t spent anything like as much time on it as I did as I am busy at work but I keep it going on Twitter as best I can.”

Andy chose Hearn as he he felt he was ‘good for soundbites’ and the feedback from the man himself has been positive. "He sent me a signed book and I can go to boxing matches he promotes,” said Andy. “He sees the funny side.”

The site features clips of sports promoter Eddie Hearn.

What is No Context Eddie Hearn?

The site is filled with numerous clips of Hearn with some hilarious captions, including the pinned tweet of Hearn’s declaring ‘Oh, go on then’, which has been gathering views into the tens of millions for three and a half years now. Some of the captions are a little close to the bone, but there’s an understanding among everyone that no one’s being serious.

Andy told TalkSport his favourite clips were ‘Oh, go on then!’ or ‘My darlin’, you with the headband, you are different gravy’ due to them going viral. Many people were heard to copy the popular catchphrases in videos and live events of their own. Hearn himself had said his fame increased because of the Twitter account and he is often asked by fans to repeat some of the more memorable phrases.

Can you buy No Context Eddie Hearn merch?

The success of the site even inspired official merchandise including mugs and pint glasses with some memorable catch phrases from the account. Andy and Hearn came to an agreement that a percentage of sales would go to a charity of Hearn’s choice.

Andy said: “I had several companies approach me about selling merchandise. The Terrace, a retro sport and kit inspired culture store, managed to convince me to go for it. Thankfully Eddie was okay with us giving it a go and we agreed to donate a percentage of sales to a charity of his choosing.