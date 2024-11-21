Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Music legend Nile Rodgers has sent a message to the people of Lancashire ahead of his gig in the county next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nile Rodgers and CHIC - who headlined Lytham Festival in 2022 - are returning to the Fylde coast with a show at Blackpool's Winter Gardens. | Third party

Disco icon Nile Rogers and Chic, the band he co-founded in 1972, are performing at the Winter Garden’s Opera House in Blackpool on Monday, November 25.

72-year-old Nile is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and a multiple Grammy Award-winning songwriter, composer, producer, arranger, and guitarist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The disco star is also no stranger to Lancashire, or even the Fylde Coast, having headined Lytham Festival with Chic in 2022.

What can we expect from the show?

Expect a night featuring all of Chic’s chart-topping hits like ‘Le Freak’, the biggest selling single in the history of Atlantic Records and ‘Good Times’ which sparked the advent of hip-hop.

Audiences will also be treated to some of Chic’s best collaborations, including “We Are Family” with Sister Sledge and “I’m Coming Out” with Diana Ross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Blackpool performance then marks the opening night of their tour so expect Nile and Chic to kick things off with a very cool bang!

What has Nile said about coming back to Lancashire?

In a message sent to us by Nile he said: “I am incredibly excited to see all of our friends in Blackpool at the Opera House next week. We will be bringing you all of the hits in an ‘all killer no filler’ dance party set!”

Are tickets still available?

Yes tickets for the Blackpool show are still availlable to buy online here.

Stall tickets are priced at £76 whilst tickets in the circle are £73.25.

Doors for Nile Rodgers and Chic open at 7:00pm and the show starts at 7:30pm.