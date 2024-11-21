Nile Rodgers sends message to Lancashire ahead of gig at the Blackpool Opera House next week
Disco icon Nile Rogers and Chic, the band he co-founded in 1972, are performing at the Winter Garden’s Opera House in Blackpool on Monday, November 25.
72-year-old Nile is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and a multiple Grammy Award-winning songwriter, composer, producer, arranger, and guitarist.
The disco star is also no stranger to Lancashire, or even the Fylde Coast, having headined Lytham Festival with Chic in 2022.
What can we expect from the show?
Expect a night featuring all of Chic’s chart-topping hits like ‘Le Freak’, the biggest selling single in the history of Atlantic Records and ‘Good Times’ which sparked the advent of hip-hop.
Audiences will also be treated to some of Chic’s best collaborations, including “We Are Family” with Sister Sledge and “I’m Coming Out” with Diana Ross.
This Blackpool performance then marks the opening night of their tour so expect Nile and Chic to kick things off with a very cool bang!
What has Nile said about coming back to Lancashire?
In a message sent to us by Nile he said: “I am incredibly excited to see all of our friends in Blackpool at the Opera House next week. We will be bringing you all of the hits in an ‘all killer no filler’ dance party set!”
Are tickets still available?
Yes tickets for the Blackpool show are still availlable to buy online here.
Stall tickets are priced at £76 whilst tickets in the circle are £73.25.
Doors for Nile Rodgers and Chic open at 7:00pm and the show starts at 7:30pm.
