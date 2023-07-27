A bid to redevelop a rundown property in South Shore has been given the go ahead by town hall planners on condition a parking scheme for the new residents is agreed.

Blackpool Gazette readers’ expressed concern that it could lead to problems for residents – as well as staff and customers at the nearby Solaris Centre.

Nightmare for parking

Luxury apartment plan for derelict building

Rossalyn J Tindall said: “The car park onsite only holds seven public parking spaces, and nearby hotels tell their guests to park there. Green space is vital but I think Blackpool Council need to address the parking facilities at this busy venue. Already lost parking on Clifton Drive to visitors staying at local hotels.”

Another Facebook user described the area as a ‘nightmare’ for parking.

Neil Watson said: “Parking around the crescent on New South Promenade is already a nightmare, it needs to be residents only the full length. If they are going to make it only available to residents of this new development that is appalling.”

Luxury apartments

A site on Harrow Place has just had the go-ahead to be converted for use as 15 permanent apartments.

Originally it was part of the neighbouring Coastal Point scheme which has already seen a block of luxury apartments constructed.

But it was held back while a parking issue for both developments were resolved.

A council planning report says the loss of public parking is outweighed by the investment.

‘People would rather see an abandoned building rot away instead of investment’

Other readers’ have welcomed the news that the plans – submitted by investor Tony Banks - have been approved.

Mark Kershaw described it as “pretty much one of the only decent developments on the whole sea front.”

Chris Thompson said: “I can't believe people don't want investment in the area. People with no vision, people who would rather see an abandoned building rot away instead of investment.”

Huge tension for residents

A meeting of Blackpool Council’s planning committee, which approved the application, was also addressed by Harrow Place residents David and Paula Storton who feared the new parking scheme would impact their privacy.

Councillors approved the planning application, saying they wished to see investment go ahead but warned appropriate parking schemes were vital.

