The application by investor Tony Banks will see a site on Harrow Place converted for use as 15 permanent apartments.

Originally it was part of the neighbouring Coastal Point scheme which has already seen a block of luxury apartments constructed.

But separate plans were subsequently submitted by Mr Banks in 2021 for 6 to 8 Harrow Place. A decision has been held up while parking issue for both developments were resolved.

The site on Harrow Place earmarked for redevelopment as 15 apartments (photo from Google)

Now a comprehensive residential parking scheme has been devised by the council which will see the loss of unrestricted public parking.

This had sparked objections to the development, but a council planning report says the loss of public parking is outweighed by the investment.

It says: “It is considered without the parking provision proposed, such ambitious redevelopment of the site could not occur leaving a dilapidated site to the detriment of the streetscene and general amenities of the area.”

It is proposed to create 86 restricted spaces on Harrow Place and New South Promenade for residents of the new flats, while 15 spaces have been provided to the rear of Coastal Point.

The new parking scheme will be provided jointly by the council and developers with the council’s costs recovered from the developers.

Should the proposed investment at 6-8 Harrow Place not go ahead, the council would use the spaces as pay-and-display parking and recoup its costs that way.

Concerns had also been raised after plans showed the pavement on Harrow Place reduced to less than one metre in width, but it will now be retained at two metres.

A meeting of Blackpool Council’s planning committee, which approved the application, was also addressed by Harrow Place residents David and Paula Storton who feared the new parking scheme would impact their privacy.

Councillors approved the planning application, saying they wished to see investment go ahead but warned appropriate parking schemes were vital.

Coun Emma Ellison said: “We know across Blackpool how difficult parking is when there is an issue and it can cause huge tension for residents.